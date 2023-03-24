Old High hosted Sanger for a high school baseball district game at Hoskins Field.
The Indians won 1-0.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Old High hosted Sanger for a high school baseball district game at Hoskins Field.
The Indians won 1-0.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>