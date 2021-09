The Wichita Falls take the ice Saturday September 11th at the KYC for an exhibition game against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

Its a charity game helping to raise money for Shanda Campbell, the wife of Mudbugs’ head coach Jason Campbell who is battling multiple myeloma.

Tickets are $10 each, and can be bought at the door on Saturday night. All proceeds will go to #ShandaStrong. For more information on Shanda’s battle, click here.