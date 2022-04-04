After two seasons calling Wichita Falls home, Texoma’s North American Hockey League franchise is leaving.

The Wichita Falls Warriors are relocating to Oklahoma City after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season, according to sources with direct knowledge of the move.

In October of 2019, the NAHL announced an expansion team based out of Wichita Falls.

Mary Anne Choi, the team’s owner, set out to bring hockey back to Wichita Falls. In November of that year, the team unveiled its new name and logo, debuting as the Warriors.

In April of 2020, the Warriors announced Garrett Roth as their head coach. In the following months, Roth built his roster while work began on upgrades to the Kay Yeager Coliseum including a renovated locker room and Choi’s investment in the ice plant.

The Wichita Falls Warriors dropped the puck on their inaugural season on October 24, 2020. The team won 30 games in its first year, clinching a playoff spot.

The Warriors won their first round postseason series, becoming the first NAHL expansion franchise to win a playoff series since 2011.

Last Fall, the Warriors began their second season at the KYC. They sport a 32-16-8 record to date, having already clinched a playoff spot.

With four games left in the 2022 regular season, Wichita Falls will host at least one more game. The NAHL playoffs feature a best of five series with each team guaranteed a chance to play at home.

The city of Wichita Falls and the Warriors organization are expected to make an official announcement soon.