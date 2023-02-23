Windthorst battled Bowie in a high school softball game at the Archer City Invitational.
The Trojanettes won 14-4.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Windthorst battled Bowie in a high school softball game at the Archer City Invitational.
The Trojanettes won 14-4.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>