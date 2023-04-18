State-ranked Winthorst is undefeated in district play as Olney visits to ruin the Trojan’s perfect run.
The Trojans won 14-4.
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
State-ranked Winthorst is undefeated in district play as Olney visits to ruin the Trojan’s perfect run.
The Trojans won 14-4.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>