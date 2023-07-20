ARLINGTON, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Major League Baseball, the Texas Rangers and officials from the City of Arlington today unveiled the official logo of the 2024 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.

The 94th Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, marking the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rangers following the 1995 All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington.

Those in attendance for this morning’s unveiling included Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.; Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis; City of Arlington Mayor Jim Ross; Rangers Executive Vice President, Ballpark Entertainment, Promotions and Production Chuck Morgan; Hall of Famer, Rangers legend and 14-time All-Star catcher Iván Rodríguez; and Rangers Hall of Famer and four-time All-Star pitcher Kenny Rogers.

The official logo for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is a vibrant celebration of Texas, and the diverse community of Arlington and its surrounding cities.

At its core, the logo is a captivating representation of Texas pride and exudes a sense of energy and celebration, symbolizing the spirit of the All-Star Game and the host city. Within the mark, the Ranger’s iconic typography is seen in the words ‘All-Star Game’ and punctuated by the state’s emblematic star.

Stylistically, the rough edges and dynamic colors bring a warm welcome for all baseball fans to the summer baseball festivities that lie ahead.

“Major League Baseball is looking forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic to Globe Life Field in 2024,” said Commissioner Manfred. “Today’s logo unveil marks the beginning of an exciting countdown to All-Star Week for the Rangers, their fans and the Cities of Arlington, Fort Worth and Dallas. Baseball fans have a lot to look forward to next summer with a wide array of fan-friendly activities surrounding the events at Major League Baseball’s newest ballpark.”

Today marks the beginning of what will be an incredibly exciting 12 months leading up to 2024 All-Star Game. With Globe Life Field and the other incredible sports, entertainment, and hotel facilities that continue to be constructed and developed around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic. We look forward to working with Major League Baseball and the Cities of Arlington, Fort Worth, and Dallas over the next year to create a spectacular week of All-Star activities leading up to July 16, 2024. We’ll also do our best to see that Bruce Bochy is managing the 2024 A.L. All-Star Team. Ray Davis

“We are honored to be selected by MLB to host the All-Star Game once again and are excited to witness the unveiling of the 2024 logo,” said Mayor Ross. “Arlington is proud to welcome the most talented baseball players to show off their skills in one of the best stadiums in the country. Globe Life Field and Arlington’s Entertainment District are ready to put on a spectacular 2024 All-Star Week for baseball fans from all over the world.”

In addition to the Midsummer Classic, Globe Life Field will host the All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball on All-Star Saturday on Saturday, July 13, 2024, as well as the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Gatorade All-Star Workout Day on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Further details regarding 2024 All-Star Week, including information on additional events, PLAY BALL PARK, the 2024 Draft, community initiatives and ticketing will be announced in the coming months.