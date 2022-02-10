DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertrans, according to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Porzingis, 26, was an exciting acquisition for the Mavericks, hoping to bring an All-Star center in support of superstar Luka Doncic.

Porzingis never fully lived up to the potential the Dallas front office saw in him when they sent two first-round picks to the New York Knicks in 2019.

Injuries and inconsistencies plagued the 7-foot-3 center, who will have a chance to start fresh in Washington.

In return, the Mavericks are reported to be acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertrans, two struggling players who hope to revive their careers playing alongside Doncic.

