PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better,holing a 30-foot putton the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial last June.