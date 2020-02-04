Service set for members of family who died with Kobe Bryant

Breaking News
BREAKING: Arrest Made; Sisters Killed in A&M Commerce Residence Hall
1  of  106
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bowie Medial Clinic Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center Clay County Senior Center Crowell ISD District Court, 30th Edgemere Church of Christ Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Falls-Ride First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Greyhound and Jefferson Busses Henrietta ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nocona Medical Clinic North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Pain Rehab Group Clinic Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Reneau Rehab Burkburnett Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Arc of Wichita County The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Service set for members of family who died with Kobe Bryant

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Associate coach Nate Johnson, left, hugs Tony Altobelli during a ceremony held for John Altobelli, the late head coach of Orange Coast College baseball, who died in a helicopter crash alongside former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in Costa Mesa, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. His wife Keri and youngest daughter Alyssa were also victims of the crash. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial has been announced for three members of a family who died along with Kobe Bryant and others when a helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles.

The service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

“Needless to say … there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you!” Altobelli’s brother, Tony, wrote Monday in a Facebook post.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven other people died Jan. 26 when the helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles.

A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar and his daughter is expected, but plans have not been announced.

The remains of all the victims have been released by the Los Angeles County coroner, online records show.

Also killed in the crash were Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan,

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News