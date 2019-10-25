Men’s College Soccer: Texas A&M-International vs MSU – October 24, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard spoiled the Warriors' first game at Chase Center just as he did their farewell at Oracle Arena four months ago, scoring 21 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 141-122 victory Thursday on opening night at Golden State's snazzy new arena.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Leonard shot 9 for 17 and also dished out nine assists in his second game with L.A. after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first title last season in a six-game finals against the Warriors.