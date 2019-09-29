Men’s Soccer: West Texas A&M at Midwestern State- September 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals' push for a division title will go down to the final day of the regular season following an 8-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Adam Wainwright (14-10) allowed four homers for the first time in his career, but the Cardinals maintained a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the NL Central lead when the Brewers lost 3-2 in 10 innings at Colorado. If the teams are tied after Sunday's regular season finales, they will play a tiebreaking Game 163 in St. Louis on Monday. The second-place finisher will play in the NL wild-card game at Washington on Tuesday.