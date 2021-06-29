Mia Hamm rookie card becomes expensive female sports card sold

(KFDX/KJTL) — Two time World Cup winner Mia Hamm breaks another record, this time off the pitch.

Hamm’s 1992 rookie card from SI For Kids sold for $34,440 over the weekend, almost doubling the previous for most expensive female sports card ever, according to a tweet from espnW.

The card sold through Goldin Auctions and minimum bid started at $2,500.

The previous record was held by Orlando Pride and United States Women’s National Team player Alex Morgan, whose rookie card sold for $16,000.

Daughter to an Air Force pilot, Hamm’s family moved to Wichita Falls during her high school years, where she played soccer at Notre Dame Catholic School her freshman and sophomore year.

Hamm would go on to be the youngest to debut with the woman’s national team at 15 years old, leading them to two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals in her 17 year career. She also held the record for most international goals scored until 2013.