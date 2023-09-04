FRISCO, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — While many teams may ease into the first week of the regular season, the Cowboys are jumping right into the fire this Labor Day, said Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola.

The Cowboys kicked off the first week of regular season practices for the 2023 season as they prepare for the upcoming Division Week game against the New York Giants.

According to Spagnola, the team’s front office was hard at work this past Labor Day weekend as starting right offensive tackle Terence Steele signed a five-year deal worth a guaranteed $50 million, despite being a rookie free-agent who made the team on a minimum contract in 2020.

Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from the Star.