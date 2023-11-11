WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Midwestern State University has a garden now filled with red white and blue in the middle of campus.

MSU is honoring veterans with a flag garden that also has a heartfelt touch from students who planted their own personal flag.

During the week students were able to pick up flags and write their loved ones name or someone close to them who served and the branch they served in. If you would like to see the garden of flags they are located in the Quad near the Dillard College of Business Administration. The event was sponsored by the Midwestern State University Veterans Affairs Office.