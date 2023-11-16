WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Midwestern State University alumnus received a highly acclaimed honor from the National Petroleum Geology Association.

A Midwestern State University alumnus, Gregg Norman, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Norman H. Foster Outstanding Explorer Award, one of the highest awards presented by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

Norman received his science degree in geology from MSU in 1987 and has now received the annual award “in recognition of distinguished and outstanding achievement in exploration for petroleum or mineral resources.”

Jonathan Price, chair, and Prothro Distinguished Professor of Geology at MSU Texas, said “Gregg is one of the most respected and highly regarded exploration geologists in North Texas. This recognition by the preeminent international society for petroleum geology is well deserved.”

Members of the North Texas Geological Society include award recipient Gregg Norman and MSU Texas graduate students: Aarron Hillard and Matthew Kaspar.