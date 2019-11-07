Sports Spotlight: 2019 MSU Women’s Basketball Preview – November 6, 2019

MSU hosted 14th-ranked West Texas A&M in January and beat the Lady Buffs 66-61. The win proving to themselves they can not just compete with, but beat the best. The Mustangs won six of their final 10 regular season games and four of their last five.

The Mustangs are hoping the late season success carries over to the 2019-2020 season.

“Our new people are bringing so many insights to the program,” says junior forward Hannah Reynolds. “Especially with their athleticism and their abilities on and off the ball. I think it’s a very good mix.”

Depth will be key to any success this seasons team achieves. Local talent suiting up at D.L. Ligon this season includes former Burkburnett standout Eternity Jackson and former Rider all-district performer Bri Wingfield, who transferred from Western Texas College.

A preseason poll predicts the Mustangs to finish eighth in the Lone Star Conference.

“It can put a chip on your shoulder,” says senior forward Liz Cathcart. “You can take it personal. But no matter where you’re ranked you’ve got to show up and do what you’ve got to do.”