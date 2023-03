SURPRISE, Ariz. – After stints with the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals, Mike Maddux has returned to Texas as the Rangers’ pitching coach.

It’s the same position he held from 2009-15. During that time, Texas won back-to-back American League pennants in 2010 and 2011, along with two other postseason appearances.

Tobin McDuff sits down with Maddux, who will be in charge of a revamped pitching rotation led by Jacob DeGrom.