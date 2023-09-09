WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Midwestern State University hosted its annual E-sports Hyberbeam gaming convention/tournament on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The MSU Texas E-Sports and Gaming is holding a fundraiser for two days which all the proceeds will go to athlete’s scholarships. The event is sponsored by FallsCon who also raises money to give players scholarships for school. FallsCon strives to bring gaming to the Texoma community and keep it local, but this gaming convention welcomed players from Houston, Austin, and the DFW area.

Vendors were also at the tournament selling anime merchandise which is popular amongst most gamers. There is also a cosplay participation part of the convention where you can dress up as anime characters. MSU anime club was also there as a sponsor for the event a club most gamers also participate in.

The convention also provides attendees with free McDonald’s breakfast. Falls Con said they will have more events throughout the term year for gamers to participate in.