WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— In the season of giving you can help give back by donating to Midwestern State University seniors.

With the help of giving during graduation season a senior will get a stole and a gift.

“The giving challenge is set up for graduating seniors in order to get back to the university anywhere they want to make an impact,” The Director Garryy Holland of Annual Leadership and Giving said. “So by giving a gift that is equal to their graduating year, they get a philanthropy record and they get to get involved with giving back to the university right before graduating.”

Holland said that graduation is supposed to be a meaningful experience to teach students as they graduate that even giving a little bit goes a long way.

You can help or find out more about the cause by clicking here.