WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Clark Student Center erupted with cheers and noisemakers Friday afternoon as Midwestern State University President Stacia Haynie and other professors cheered on fall graduates.

The annual senior walk that started four years ago took place on campus on December 15, 2023, for fall graduates.

The event brought in students earning their undergrad and master’s degrees as well as their friends and family’s.

Dr. Randy Case, the Director of the College of Health Sciences & Human Services, at MSU, has been a professor with the University for 10 years and enjoys celebrating this moment with his students each year.

“The senior walk is a great time for us to be able to recognize all of our students that are graduating,” Case said. “We get to recognize their many accomplishments and everything they’ve gotten to do throughout their time here at MSU.”

The celebration continued into the evening, graduates took pictures with family and friends in front of an MSU backdrop design while enjoying refreshments.

MSU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony will conclude Saturday, December 16, 2023.

