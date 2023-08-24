WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Calling all Mustangs, new and returning. Midwestern State is rearing up for the start of the semester next Monday, August 28, 2023.

Whether you’re an international student or a Wichita Falls native, MSU is ready to welcome back the Stang Gang with several great events.

Moon Market

This August, the monthly Moon Market has coordinated with MSU to welcome back the Stangs as a part of MSU Texas Welcome Week.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the market, hosted by the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Participants can look forward to a lively night of food trucks, drinks, music and shopping with hand-crafted and baked goods at the intersection of 8th and Ohio Avenue.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Welcome Baskets

International students can pick up their complimentary welcome baskets in the Atrium of the Clark Student Center starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, according to a press release sent out by the First Christian Church.

The First Christian Church has partnered with the university to deliver over 140 welcome baskets to international students. These baskets will reportedly include essential household items including bedding, cookware and more.

“First Christian Church has a close relationship with MSU, and we recognized the need for this international student ministry several years ago,” Minister to Youth and Young Adults Brooke Reid said. “Through the faithfulness of our members, we have been able to gather together additional baskets to help meet the need this year.”

Through this hospitality, the First Christian Church said they hope to provide a “head start” to those students acclimating to residential life.

To learn more about the First Christian Church’s service to the area, visit their website.

MSU Texas Downtown Night

Explore the local entertainment, art life and music scene Downtown Wichita Falls has to offer through this one-night-only event.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development has partnered with MSU to showcase the growth and success of the downtown area, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Stop by from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Development Welcome Center to support local art, businesses and entertainment in the heart of Wichita Falls and explore the excitement of downtown.

To learn more about how MSU’s Welcome Week activities, visit their Facebook profile.