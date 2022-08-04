WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mustangs Formula Racing at Midwestern State University showed off their race car Thursday night at the After Hours Artwalk.

This was their first public event since competing at the national competition back in May, where students from top universities around the world were challenged with designing, building, testing and racing prototype formula-style cars.

Chief Engineer Sharome Burton said learning hands-on to build these cars in just as important as being in the class.

“It’s a matter of passing on what we know and building them beyond where they supposedly should be as an engineering student because the stuff we are doing now is a lot more hands-on than anything you learn in a class room,” Burton said.

Those who stopped by also got the chance to meet the team, learn about the project and even take a selfie with, or in, the car.