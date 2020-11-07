NAHL: Shreveport at Wichita Falls, November 6, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Zach Wilson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 123 yards and a pair of scores as No. 9 BYU routed No. 21 Boise State 51-17 on Friday night.

BYU (8-0), which beat Boise State on the road for the first time in six tries, is off to its best start since 2001 when the Cougars started 12-0.