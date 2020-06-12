NASCAR Hall of Fame member Tony Stewart among racers competing at Monarch Motor Speedway – June 12, 2020

NASCAR hall of fame member Tony Stewart is racing at Monarch Motor Speedway on Friday June 12, 2020.

The All Star Circuit of Champions is running the Outlaw Sprint Nationals. It is one of nine races in 11 days across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Racing is expected to start around 8 p.m.

Adult grandstand prices are $30 for adults (ages 12-54), $5 for kids (ages 6-11), with seniors (ages 55+), military and first responders costing $25.

More details on tickets and the events schedule can be found here.