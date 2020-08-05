NCAA Division II cancels Fall sports championships – August 5, 2020

The NCAA Division II Council of Presidents announced on Wednesday the cancellation of 2020 Fall sports championships.

According to the NCAA, the council decided to cancel “due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“With the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council determined that it was not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes,” the NCAA said in a press release.

Division II schools and conferences can still choose to play part, or all, of their regular season schedules in the fall semester if they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors.

Midwestern State University is a division II member institution, meaning there will be no postseason championships for Mustangs football, volleyball, cross country and men’s and women’s soccer.