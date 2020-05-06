1  of  5
NCAA offers additional year of eligibility to spring sports athletes – May 5, 2020

Two months ago when COVID-19 marked the end of spring sports, student athletes at all levels were devastated. In particular seniors, or those in their final season. However the NCAA has come through with relief for all those affected.

