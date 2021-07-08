Nexstar Sports Awards: College Coach of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures.

The award for College Coach of the Year was awarded to Vernon College Coach Softball Coach Brittanie Talley.

A program record of 42 wins in the 2021 season helped the Vernon College Softball Team earn its highest national ranking in school history, getting as high as number seven. Brittanie Talley’s Lady Chaps placed six players on NJCAA Region 5 All-Conference teams. In February of 2021, Talley surpassed 100 wins in her five seasons in Vernon.

Other nominees in the category of College Coach of the Year were Midwestern State University Head Volleyball Coach Valerie Armstrong and Midwestern State University Tennis Scott Linn.

In her third year as Head Coach of the MSU volleyball team, Valerie Armstrong led the Mustangs to a record-breaking season. Her team recorded the most conference victories they’ve had in a decade and won the program’s first-ever Lone Star Conference postseason game.

For the eighth straight season, Scott Linn led both the Men’s and Women’s Midwestern State University Tennis Teams to the NCAA tournament. The Men’s Team was ranked as high as 19th in the nation, while the women were ranked 16th at their best. In his 11 years at MSU, Linn’s teams have racked up over 350 wins.

