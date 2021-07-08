Nexstar Sports Awards: College Male Athlete

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

College Male Athlete of the year winner Jake Doggett

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures.

The award for College Male Athlete of the Year was awarded to golfer Jake Doggett of Midwestern State University.

The 2021 Lone Star Conference Individual Champion became the third men’s golfer in program history to win a conference title. Doggett was also named to the All-Conference First Team for the second time in his career. One of just two golfers on the team with an average score under par for the season, Doggett finished in the top ten in seven of his nine tournaments this season.

Other nominees in this category were Clark Candiotti of Vernon College baseball and Alex Martinez Roca of Midwestern State tennis.

In his first year as a Chap, Clark Candiotti made an immediate impact on the mound. In nine starts the righty recorded a 3.70 ERA, the best on the team. Candiotti averaged over ten strikeouts per nine innings and threw five complete games.

An All-Lone Star Conference First Team Player in both singles and doubles, Martinez Roca went 19-13 overall this year. He played number one singles all season, going 5-1 in conference matches and earning wins over three nationally-ranked opponents. Martinez Roca rose as high as eighth in the rankings himself, helping lead MSU to the NCAA tournament for the eighth straight year.