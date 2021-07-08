Nexstar Sports Awards: Game of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

The Game of the Year was awarded to Windthorst Football for the game against Mart Football.

Windthorst over Mart Football

The Mart Panthers were heavy favorites to win a fourth straight State Championship on December 16, 2020, but when the teams went to halftime tied at 14, many at AT&T Stadium believed an upset was brewing. Mart led by seven with four minutes and 11 seconds to go, the Trojans orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard drive which included two fourth-down conversions and with 26 seconds on the clock, CY Belcher scored. The Trojans went for two, Ethan Belcher trotting into the endzone and shocking football fans across the state as Windthorst held on to win 22-21.

The other nominees for Game of the Year” were: Holliday over Jacksboro Softball and Jacksboro over Merkel Softball.

Holliday over Jacksboro Softball

On April 26, 2021, the Holliday and Jacksboro Softball teams met to determine which team would enter the playoffs as the district’s top seed. What ensued was pure excitement, Jacksboro took a 3-0 lead in the third, Holliday responding with a five-run fourth inning. The teams were tied five-five going to the seventh, both teams scoring a run to force extra innings. Holliday eventually won in the ninth when the Lady Eagles ended the game by turning their third double-play of the game.

Jacksboro over Merkel Softball

On May 7, 2020, Jacksboro met Merkel in the Area round of the playoffs. Alex Holman pitched her way into the state record books by throwing 191 pitches and striking out 32 batters! The two teams scoreless, headed into the 14th inning, when both teams pushed a run across. But Jacksboro didn’t make Tigerette fans wait long to celebrate. Hadlee Richardson delivering a walk-off game-winner in the 15th.

