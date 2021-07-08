Nexstar Sports Awards: Large School Coach of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures.

The award for Large School Coach of the Year was awarded to Iowa Park Lady Hawks Softball Coach Eric Simmons.

Coach Eric Simmons

Eric Simmons

In just his second year leading the Lady Hawks, Simmons took a sophomore-laden squad to Austin. The Lady Hawks’ 36-game win streak landing them as the top-ranked team in Class 4A. Iowa Park’s season came to an end in a thrilling State Semifinal game against Corpus Christi Calallen. The Lady Hawks finished the most successful season in program history with a record of 39-2.



Other nominees in the category of Large School Coach of the Year were Graham Football Head Coach Kenny Davidson and Wichita Falls High School Boys Soccer Coach Patrick McCauley.

Coach Kenny Davidson

Kenny Davidson

In November, Kenny Davidson earned his 100th win as Steers Head Coach. In December he guided the Steers to the State Semifinals where they finished with a 14-2 record. The Steers’ sixth appearance in the State Semifinals and the first since 2017.

Patrick McCauley

Coach Patrick McCauley

Patrick McCauley led the Coyotes Boys Soccer Team to a perfect 21-0 record during the regular season.

The 21 wins, a program record, 16 of those wins were shutouts. The Coyotes outscoring opponents 71-6 during the regular season. McCauley’s team then won two playoff games before suffering its lone loss of the season in the Regional Quarterfinals.

