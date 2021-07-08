Nexstar Sports Awards: Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, at the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

The golden mic award was a new award that will be presented annually to a public address announcer, a radio sports personality or anyone who uses a microphone in a sports-related environment.

Robert Wilcox announcing for the Iowa Park Hawks

The inaugural Golden Mic was awarded to Robert Wilcox the voice of the Iowa Park Hawks.

For over 75 years, fans of all ages have listened to Wilcox calling the game.

“First game of the season the superintendent put me up in the booth. He says if you mess up, I’m gonna pull your hair out.” Wilcox said about his first game.

Over the decades, you can count the games Wilcox has missed on one hand and the thing that keeps him coming back year after year is his love for the game.

“I just love The Hawks, that’s all there is to it,” Wilcox said. “I’ve been a hawk, somebody made a comment here ‘while back, ‘If I cut my finger, it would probably bleed green”.

Plenty has changed over the years, new stadiums, new uniforms, but Wilcox’s voice has remained a constant.

“Someone asked me, do you know he’s the 3rd generation?” Wilcox said. “You had grandpa, you had me, and, now you’ve got my son. And, I really hadn’t thought about it. Like I say, ‘There’s nothing I enjoy any more than hawk football.'”

The history of Hawk Football cannot be told without the voice generations of fans recognize.

Go forward this award will be known as the “Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award”.