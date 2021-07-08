Nexstar Sports Awards: Small School Coach of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures.

Coach Chris Tackett

The award for Small School Coach of the Year was awarded to Windthorst Trojans Coach Chris Tackett.

Chris Tackett

Tackett and his staff put together the perfect game plan to earn the Trojans the first State Championship since 2003. Tackett’s team finished 15-1, knocking off the Mart Panthers who were attempting to four-peat.

His coaching decision to go for two with 26-seconds remaining led to a 22-21 victory at AT&T Stadium.

Other nominees in the category of Small School Coach of the Year were Holliday Softball Head Coach Billy Arbogast and Christ Academy Volleyball Coach Sara Lindeman.

Coach Billy Arbogast

Billy Arbogast

In just his second season as Holliday Softball Head Coach Arbogast led the Lady Eagles to the 3A State Tournament. The lady eagles strung together winning streaks of 12 and 24 games while finishing with a program-best 38-3 record.

Sara Lindemann

Coach Sara Lindemann

Lindemann guided the Christ Academy volleyball program to a third State Championship and second in three seasons. Lindemann also led the Lady Warriors to titles in 2012 and 2018. Her team posted a 19-3 record after dominating straight-set victories in both the State Semifinal and State Championship matches.