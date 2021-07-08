Nexstar Sports Awards: Small School Female Athlete of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, and the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame, and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures.

The award for Small School Female Athlete of the Year was awarded to Averee Kleinhans of Nocona Volleyball.

Averee Kleinhans capped a stellar career with her fourth straight appearance on the TGCA All-State team. She set a new school record for Single-Game Assists with 15 in a win over Breckenridge in December. Kleinhans finished her Nocona career with 3,206 points and holds 14 school records. She also earned District MVP honors in volleyball for the second straight season, finishing her career as the school’s All-Time kills leader.

Other nominees in the category of Small School Female Athlete of the Year were multi-sport athlete Sydney Rouillard from Christ Academy and multi-sport athlete Bree Zellers from Holliday High School.

A three-sport athlete since her Freshman year at Christ Academy, Sydney garnered First-Team All-State honors as a Senior while leading her team to a State Championship on the volleyball court. During basketball season Rouillard averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds and six steals per game, earning District MVP, a First-Team All-State selection, she led the lady warriors to the State Championship Game.

In volleyball, with 261 kills and 527 digs, Bree Zellers from Holliday earned District MVP and All-State honors. In basketball, Zellers nabbed First-Team All-District honors by averaging 10 points and nearly eight rebounds per game. And on the diamond, Zellers hit over .400, receiving First-Team All-District and All-State recognition, helping lead the Lady Eagles to the program’s first-ever UIL State Tournament appearance.