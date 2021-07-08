Nexstar Sports Awards: Small School Male Athlete of the Year

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 Nexstar Sports Awards were held July 8, 2021, at the MPEC Exhibit Hall in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eight Texoma athletes or coaches were inducted into the Hall of Fame and 17 special awards were presented to local sports figures and outstanding sports moments.

The Small School Athlete of the Year was awarded to Cy Belcher of Windthorst Baseball, Basketball, and Football.

Cy Belcher

Cy Belcher

A three-sport athlete playing baseball, basketball and football, The Trojans quarterback threw for 2,275 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 670 yards and seven scores en route to earn District Co-MVP honors.

On the diamond, Cy earned District MVP as the Trojans advanced to the Regional Semifinals.

In 90 chances he only committed one error on the mound he posted a 0.45 ERA while striking out 91 batters in 77 innings and tossing three no-hitters. Cy is also the class of 2021’s Valedictorian.

Other nominees in this category were Windthorst multi-sport athletes Ethan Belcher and Kyle Wolf.

Ethan Belcher

Ethan Belcher

Ethan shared District Co-MVP honors with his cousin after rushing for a school record of 2,037 yards and 29 touchdowns. Ethan also led the Trojans with a team-high 154 tackles. Ethan earned District Offensive Player of the Year honors during the 25-win baseball season. Ethan led the Trojans with a .395 batting average and 43 runs batted in.

Kyle Wolf

Kyle Wolf

Kyle earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading Texoma with 1,120 receiving yards and 17 scores. On defense, he led Texoma with six interceptions. This spring Wolf earned District Pitcher of the Year honors, with an impressive 1.38 earned run average.