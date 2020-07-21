NFL officials cancel 2020 preseason, reduce training camp rosters

According to news reports, the NFL Player’s Association and league owners have agreed to cancel the entire 2020 preseason and reduce training camp rosters.

According to NFL Correspondent Ian Rapoport, players learned the news Tuesday evening during a call.

Each training camp roster is expected to be reduced to 80.

