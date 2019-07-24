NHPS Junior World Champion: Catrina Edwards

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Cameron Edwards is the National Horseshoe Pitching Association two-time reigning Junior World Champion.

But, Cameran is moving into the women’s division this year, so there will be a new junior champion crowned.



And it may very well end up being her little sister Catrina.



“I expect her to win all the time,” Edwards said. Except when she’s playing me, ” Edwards said.

And catrina expects to win no matter who she’s facing. Even the men who taught her the game.



“My grandparents and my dad got me started,” Edwards said. “Me and my sister into it. I love the game.”

Can she beat dad?

“I normally beat him.”

Can she beat her grandfather?



“I normally beat him too.”



Can she beat her sister?



“She’s a little tougher competition.”

A competition which has prepared Catrina for the 2019 junior title.



“I’ve just got to throw my own game,” Edwards said. “Focus on what I’m doing.

“Horseshoes is a mind game,” Edwards said. “Your biggest competition is yourself.”



“It’s not lost on the Edward’s sisters they are competing in an event where they are surrounded by men.”



“We pitch in a league every week back home and it’s mostly I think my sister and I are one of only three or four women who actually pitch in the league so I’m used to it,” Edwards said.



Not many junior and cadets pitch anymore so it’s hard to find people to come out and pitch.

While she’d like to see horseshoe pitching gain popularity right now her focus is on replacing her sister as a world champion.



Big shoes to fill!



Horseshoes that is.

Catrina competes Thursday through Sunday and you can head out to the MPEC and watch the world tournament free of charge.