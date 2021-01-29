NJCAA college softball: Vernon College vs Northeastern JC – January 29, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Vernon College Lady Chaps hosted Northeastern junior college.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News