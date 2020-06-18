Noel Johnson memorial scholarship fund started at MSU – June 17, 202

Midwestern State University has set up a scholarship fund in Noel Johnson’s name.

Before Johnson died, she had expressed interest in starting a fund for student-athletes who used up their four years of athletic eligibility, but still needed more time to complete their degree. After four years, athletic scholarships are no longer available to them. This scholarship will help fund degree completion for graduates.

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund can do so online here. Another option is to mail in a check with “Noel Johnson Scholarship Fund” in the memo field.

Johnson died June 9, 2020 after a 14 month battle with ovarian cancer. She was 47 years old.