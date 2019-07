Football season is right around the corner and you like football and think you might want to become a referee, the North Texas Chapter is looking for new members for next season.



The chapter covers 34 middle school and high school teams all around Texoma.



If you are interested in becoming an official. you can contact Jason Hickey

or go to ntcfootballofficial.org to learn more information.

Training for the next years referees will begin next Monday.