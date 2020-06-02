North Texas chapter of football officials looking for new members – June 2, 2020

Jason Hickey is the assignment secretary for the North Texas Chapter of Football officials. He is actively recruiting new members to join the chapter for this upcoming season.

Whether you have any prior officiating experience or not, Hickey says the chapter is willing to talk to anyone that is interested in joining.

New official training is scheduled to take place on Monday’s at 6 p.m. in the Holliday City Hall council chambers. Hickey, as well as other board members, are there to help register and train new officials.

For more information on how to sign up, you can contact Jason Hickey at 940-733-7444 or via email NtxRefs@gmail.com.