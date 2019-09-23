Patriots receiver Julian Edelman leaves with chest injury

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to Julian Edelman, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman left the Patriots’ win against the Jets on Sunday with a chest injury.

Edelman caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady early in the second quarter.

Edelman capped the score with an emphatic spike of the ball, a throwback to the celebration of choice by retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Later in the second quarter, Edelman caught a pass from Brady and fell on his right side and was sandwiched by Harvey Langi and Henry Anderson. Edelman got up holding his rib area. He left the game with about a minute to play in the quarter.

Also, defensive lineman Adam Butler left late in the third quarter with a leg injury after combining on a sack with Dont’a Hightower. Hightower left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley left his team’s thrilling 32-31 win over Tampa Bay with a right ankle injury late in the first half. He was seen on crutches and with a boot on the ankle afterward.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree was sidelined in the second quarter after injuring a hamstring during his runback of a fumble that was later reversed by replay and ruled an incomplete pass. Linebacker Tae Davis departed with a concussion in the second half.

Miami Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns had to be taken off the field after a jarring play at the home of the Cowboys, just as he did in the playoffs last season when he played for the Cowboys.

Hurns stayed down for a couple of minutes after a huge hit from Dallas safety Jeff Heath that resulted in an incompletion. While trainers attended to Hurns, Heath knelt on one knee with his helmet off just a few feet from his former teammate.

When Hurns sat up, several other Dallas defenders also greeted him. Hurns seemed a little woozy when he stood up, but was able to walk off the field mostly on his own. He was ruled out with a concussion.

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal was carted off the field late in the first half with an Achilles tendon injury. He missed last season after tearing an ACL in the season opener. Running back Ito Smith left with a concussion in the first half.

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton aggravated the quad injury that slowed him in practice this week and defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (ankle) did not play in the second half.

Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe left against the Green Bay Packers because of an ankle injury. Wolfe was going for the tackle on a run by Jamaal Williams.Safety Will Parks missed a tackle and appeared to roll into the right ankle of Wolfe, who stayed down a few minutes before being taken off on a cart.

In other injuries:

Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano did not return after sustaining a neck injury in the first quarter of his team’s win over the Bengals.

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald left at San Francisco in the first half with a shoulder injury. 49ers cornerback CB Ahkello Witherspoon went out in the second half with a foot injury.

Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) left in the first quarter and didn’t return and Darius Slay (hamstring) exited in the third quarter at Philadelphia.

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) and left tackle Andre Dillard (knee) left in the first half.

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy aggravated his sore ankle on his touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Raiders backup linebacker Marquel Lee hurt his ankle in the first quarter against Minnesota and didn’t return.

Eric Wilson started for the Vikings for linebacker Anthony Barr, who was inactive with a groin injury. Right guard Josh Kline left the game in the third quarter for evaluation in the concussion protocol. Wide receiver Chad Beebe was also forced out with an ankle injury.

Texans tight end Virgil Green was sidelined with a groin injury in the second half against the Chargers.

