WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Petrolia’s Bailey Goodin signed on Wednesday, April 5, to compete for the Clarendon College Rodeo Team.

Bailey is a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Pirates Barrel-Racing and goat tying are in her collegiate future though, some of her most recent accomplishments include earning all around champion honors at the State Fair of Texas qualifying for the Texas High School Rodeo and being crowned Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo Champion.