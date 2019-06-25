Phillies snap 7-game losing skid with 13-7 win over Mets

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper, right, celebrates near New York Mets’ Robinson Cano after hitting an RBI-double during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies busted out of their slump in a big way.

Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Jay Bruce also went deep and the Phillies beat the New York Mets 13-7 Monday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

“We executed on our game plan to keep things light, to come in with a little swagger,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “Sometimes a little swagger pre-game leads to swagger in-game. I think we got some of that back.”

Zach Eflin (7-7) struggled through five innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits but got a rare outburst from his offense. The Phillies scored only 15 runs total during their losing streak.

Todd Frazier, Wilson Ramos, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith each hit solo homers for the Mets.

“It was tough one,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “They swung the bats well and we did, too. They kept piling on runs and let their pitchers relax a little bit.”

Steven Matz (5-6) got roughed up again in Philadelphia. The lefty gave up seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He’s 0-4 with an 8.18 ERA in six career starts in Philly’s hitter-friendly ballpark. Matz didn’t record an out and allowed eight runs — six earned — against the Phillies on April 16.

The Phillies had lost 16 of 22 since May 29, going from first in the NL East to second place behind Atlanta.

They went ahead to stay against the Mets on Franco’s 10th homer in the fifth, a two-run shot to straightaway center that made it 7-6. Segura’s RBI double on a liner misplayed by Jeff McNeil in right field made it 8-6. Segura had four hits and fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Franco, who was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, hadn’t been playing regularly but was back in the lineup because he’s had success against Matz.

“We need this guy. We’re a different type of team because Maik can change the dynamic of the game from one swing of the bat” Segura said.

Cesar Hernandez’s RBI single off Brooks Pounders extended the lead to 9-6 in the sixth. J.T. Realmuto snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a triple to center before Hernandez’s hit. Hernandez stole second and scored on Franco’s single for a 10-6 lead.

Bruce’s second career pinch-hit homer was a two-run shot that made it 12-6.

Bryce Harper, back in the No. 3 spot in the lineup after leading off for a few games, had a pair of RBI doubles, and the Phillies had a season-high 19 hits.

MICKEY’S CALL

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen denied a report that he told Callaway to remove Jacob deGrom from a game at Arizona after the ace righty suffered a hip cramp.

“It’s not true,” he said. “No in-game decisions are ever called down to the dugout.”

Van Wagenen said it’s common to “communicate with the training staff anytime a player suffers an injury” but insisted Callaway makes all performance-based decisions during the game.

SORRY I’M SORRY

Wagenen announced the team fined Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter after Sunday’s loss at Wrigley Field. Callaway apologized for the incident two hours after initially declining to say he was sorry in his first meeting with reporters before the game.

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Gabe Kapler will be the team’s manager through the end of the season and the coaching staff will also remain the same.

“I believe in our guys,” Klentak said. “The key to this unit succeeding is the group coming together and doing it as a unit.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies selected the contract of RHP Fernando Salas and optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to start for Class A Brooklyn on Tuesday. He’s been out with a strained right hamstring.

Phillies: RHP Tommy Hunter threw a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance on Sunday with Class A Clearwater. Hunter has been out since spring training with right forearm strain.

UP NEXT

RHP Walker Lockett (0-1, 23.14 ERA) makes his fifth career start and second for the Mets on Tuesday night, and Jake Arrieta (6-6, 4.12) goes for the Phillies.

