Rays’ Cy Young winner Snell chased by Yankees after 1 out

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell reacts during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rays left-hander Blake Snell was pulled Wednesday after one out against the New York Yankees in one of the worst outings ever by a Cy Young Award winner.

Snell walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs in the shortest start of his career. Gary Sánchez drove in three with his 21st homer, and reliever Colin Poche allowed three inherited runners to score after Snell exited.

The left-hander is the first reigning Cy Young winner to allow at least six runs and get no more than one out in a start, according to STATS. His previous short outing was one-plus inning against the Yankees on Sept. 26, 2017.

New York is attempting to sweep a three-game home series against the Rays and stretch its AL East lead to 3 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia — a 2007 Cy Young winner — was trying for his 250th career victory.

