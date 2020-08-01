Rider basketball coaches discuss impact of UIL regional tournament coming to KYC – July 31, 2020

Rider girl’s basketball coach Kendall Webb and boy’s basketball coach Cliff McGuire talk about the impact of the UIL regional tournament coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley announced the regional tournament coming to Wichita Falls last week.

Given the success of the Raiders and Lady Raiders last season, it is likely the two teams will be competing for spots in the state championship in coming years. A chance to do so with home court advantage is one added benefit of the tournament relocating.

The Wichita Falls High School Coyotes also compete in Class 5A region I, and will get the chance to play at home in the regional tournament as well.