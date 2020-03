For the first time in WFISD history, two city schools have advanced to regional tournaments in the same year.

17th-ranked Rider toppled 21st-ranked Amarillo in Childress by the final of 53-42. The Raiders advance to the Class 5A Regional Tournament where they will meet 16th-ranked Mansfield Timberview on Friday at The Coliseum in Snyder.

Hirschi held off 7th-ranked Decatur 40-36 and will now play 21st-ranked Pampa in the Class 4A Regional Tournament at Lubbock Christian University on Friday.