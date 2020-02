WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is expected to survive according to a statement from NASCAR’s Twitter page Monday night.

According to reports, Newman was involved in a wreck as he crossed the finish line in the final lap of Daytona 500.

Newman was removed from his vehicle and taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries. Newman’s condition is serious, but he’s expected to survive.