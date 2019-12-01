Von Miller’s 95-game starting streak over due to hurt knee

Von Miller’s 95-game starting streak is over because of an injured left knee.
The Denver Broncos star edge rusher hurt his left knee at Buffalo last week and is inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers. Miller hadn’t missed a game since Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 2, 2014. He wore a cap and shorts as he tested out the knee on the field a few hours before kickoff.
But Miller was limping after several simulated pass-rush moves.
Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock also is set to make his first start. He was a second-round pick out of Missouri who was recently activated off injured reserve. Lock suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is active against the Rams despite showing up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue. Murray has started all 11 games this season and thrown for 2,703 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
___
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-DENVER
Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Justin Jackson, S Roderic Teamer, CB Tevaughn Campbell, G Spencer Drango, WR Jason Moore, DT Sylvester Williams.
Broncos: WR Juwann Winfree, CB Shakial Taylor, DE DeMarcus Walker, Miller, T Ja’Wuan James, T Calvin Anderson, DL Jonathan Harris.
___
LOS ANGELES RAMS-ARIZONA
Rams: WR Nsimba Webster, DB Darious Williams, LB Natrez Patrick, OL Jamil Demby, T Rob Havenstein, TE Gerald Everett, DT Tanzel Smart
Cardinals: WR KeeSean Johnson, RB Zach Zenner, CB Chris Jones, LB Pete Robertson, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Josh Miles, DL Michael Dogbe
___
OAKLAND-KANSAS CITY
Raiders: LB Preston Brown, WR Rico Gafford, CB Isaiah Johnson, QB DeShone Kizer, DE Josh Mauro, WR Hunter Renfrow, T David Sharpe
Chiefs: RB Damien Williams, DE Demone Harris, QB Chad Henne, OL Jackson Barton, S Jordan Lucas, OL Nick Allegretti, TE Deon Yelder
___
SAN FRANCISCO-BALTIMORE
49ers: OT Joe Staley, DE Dee Ford, WR Dante Pettis, QB C.J. Beathard, K Chase McLaughlin, RB Matt Breida, TE Levine Toilolo.
Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, S Bennett Jackson, CB Anthony Averett, CB Iman Marshall, G Ben Powers, DT Zach Sieler.
___
CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH
Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, S Eric Murray, S Damarious Randall, DE Chris Smith, T Greg Robinson, G Drew Forbes, TE Pharaoh Brown
Steelers: QB Paxton Lynch, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Artie Burns, RB James Conner, LB Tuzar Skipper, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry
__
TAMPA BAY-JACKSONVILLE
Buccaneers: WR Scotty Miller, CB M.J. Stewart, LB Anthony Nelson, OL Jerald Hawkins, OL Aaron Stinnie, TE Jordan Leggett, OLB Kahzin Daniels.
Jaguars: LB Myles Jack, S Ronnie Harrison, QB Joshua Dobbs, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Russell.
___
NEW YORK JETS-CINCINNATI
Jets: SS Blake Countess, OL Chuma Edoga, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Kyron Brown, LB C.J. Mosley, RB Josh Adams, CB Nate Hairston.
Bengals: TE Cethan Carter, TE Drew Sample, OL John Jerry, WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, DE Anthony Zettel.
___
PHILADELPHIA-MIAMI
Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, RB Jordan Howard, DE Shareef Miller, C/G Nate Herbig, G/T Matt Pryor, DE Daeshon Hall.
Dolphins: S Steven Parker, CB Ken Crawley, DT Gerald Willis, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, C/G Keaton Sutherland, LB Trent Harris.
___
WASHINGTON-CAROLINA
Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, WR Paul Richardson, RB Wendell Smallwood, S Jeremy Reaves, CB Aaron Colvin, LB Ryan Kerrigan, C Ross Pierschbacher.
Panthers: DE Wes Horton, DT Woodrow Hamilton, OL Greg Little, OLB Marquis Haynes, LB Jordan Kunasyzk, WR Brandon Zylstra, CB Corn Elder.
___
TENNESEE-INDIANAPOLIS
Titans: WR Tajae Sharpe, CB LeShaun Sims, OL Hroniss Grasu, LB Derick Roberson, OL Kevin Pamphile, DE Matt Dickerson, LB Reggie Gilbert
Colts: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, DT Trevon Coley, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, RB Marlon Mack, CB Quincy Wilson.
___
GREEN BAY-NEW YORK GIANTS
Packers: WR Ryan Grant, RB Dexter Williams, S Will Redmond, CB Tony Brown, CB Ka’dar Hollman, G/T Adam Pankey, T Yosh Nijman.
Giants: QB Alex Tanney, WR Goldn Tate III, S Jabrill Peppers, G Chad Slade, T Eric Smith, TE Rhett Ellison, TE Evan Engram
___
