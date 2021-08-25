COVID plays a role in roster moves

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys placed two starting players on the COVID protocol list on Wednesday, making it five players total who are out due to COVID19 concerns.

As the team heads into their final preseason game on Sunday, many roster spots remain undecided, and the COVID concerns only add to the uncertainty.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola talked with Silver Star Nation Wednesday afternoon and said the final preseason game will play a big role in determining the final roster, especially where backup roles are concerned.

The Cowboys have to cut their roster to 53 active players by 3 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 31st.