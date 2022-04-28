LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a disappointing first-round playoff exit and the departure of several key starters, the Dallas Cowboys now look to the draft to fill the holes in their roster.

Head coach Mike McCarthy enters into his third season at the helm without a playoff win under his belt, and many insiders believe he has to earn one this season to keep his job as the leader of America’s Team.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones and his son, president of the Cowboys, Steven Jones, have seen nearly three decades pass since the last time the Lombardi Trophy found its way to Dallas.

But every new year is a new opportunity, and it all starts with the draft.

The Cowboys hope to build off of recent draft success and find the next stars that will wear the iconic star in Dallas. They’ll have the opportunity to do just that, and it all starts tomorrow night in Sin City.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off from Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, with rounds two and three taking place on Friday, April 29, and the final four rounds on Saturday, April 30.

Where do the Cowboys pick?

The Cowboys have nine total picks, with six traditional draft picks, one draft pick via trade, and two compensatory picks headed into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 1 : 24th Overall

: 24th Overall Round 2 : 56th Overall

: 56th Overall Round 3 : 88th Overall

: 88th Overall Round 4 : 129th Overall

: 129th Overall Round 5 : 155th, 167th, 176th and 178th Overall

: 155th, 167th, 176th and 178th Overall Round 6 : 193rd Overall

: 193rd Overall Round 7: None

What are the Cowboys’ needs?

A multitude of starters from the 2021-2022 campaign found new homes this offseason, and the Cowboys have yet to make moves to replace quite a few of them.

Some key departures for the Dallas Cowboys headed into the draft:

WR Amari Cooper traded to Cleveland Browns

WR Cedrick Wilson signed with Miami Dolphins

WR Makil Turner signed with San Francisco 49ers

G Connor Williams signed with Miami Dolphins

T La’El Collins cut, signed with Cincinnati Bengals

DE Randy Gregory signed with Denver Broncos

LB/S Keanu Neal signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Cowboys did manage to sign WR Michael Gallup to a 5-year extension, placed the franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz, re-signed a handful of players and add WR James Washington and DE Dante Fowler, Jr., there are still some massive holes to fill on the Cowboys’ roster.

While free agency certainly isn’t over, and plenty of great players are still available, the focus now turns to Las Vegas and the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here’s the team’s top 5 biggest needs heading into Thursday night.

5. Defensive Tackle

There’s a lot of young talent at the defensive tackle position for the Cowboys. Unfortunately, they all specialize in pass rushing. The Cowboys need a solid run defender on the defensive line, as they’ve been weak up the middle in recent years.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn may have turned this abysmal defense into the league’s top scoring unit in just one year, but to have a stronger 2022 campaign, he needs help stopping the run.

4. Linebacker

One year after drafting a linebacker who became the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, it may seem silly to bring this up as a need again. However, the loss of Randy Gregory means the Cowboys’ best linebacker may be asked to rush the passer more in 2022.

Tapping into his versatility that made him such a star in 2021 is the best move for the Cowboys, but it leaves a hole behind the defensive line. 2019 first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch signed a 1-year extension, and 4th round pick Jabril Cox, who was injured last year, looks to compete for a starting role.

On paper, a Parsons – Vander Esch – Cox linebacking core looks fantastic, but injury concerns with Cox and Vander Esch and the versatility of Parsons make linebacker a need for Dallas.

3. Defensive End

Obviously, the loss of Randy Gregory to free agency means the Cowboys could use an influx of talent rushing the passer. While re-signing Dorance Armstrong adds depth and, as previously mentioned, Micah Parsons is an elite pass rusher in his own right, defensive end is a glaring need for this defense. Luckily, this draft class is very deep at the defensive end position.

Of course, don’t expect a premiere guy to be available at pick number 24 (they’ll be gone in the first three picks) but in the 2nd and 3rd round especially, there is a plethora of talent the Cowboys could add to their roster.

2. Wide Receiver

This feels strange, considering the Cowboys had arguably the best receiving trio in football at the beginning of the 2021 season. However, the loss of Amari Cooper, injury concerns with Michael Gallup, and the loss of a great role player in Cedrick Wilson means Dallas needs more targets for Dak Prescott to throw to.

2020 First Round Steal WR CeeDee Lamb takes the mantle as the new top target, with Gallup continuing to be a reliable deep ball target. Other than the Washington acquisition in free agency, this position has yet to be seriously addressed.

However, there’s also plenty of depth at this position in this draft class, too. Adding a wide receiver in the top three rounds is critical for the Cowboys to be competitive.

1. Offensive Line

The Cowboys have not been afraid of using first round picks on the offensive line in the past, and thankfully so… They need first-round talent on their line at all three positions.

What used to be the dependable, reliable strength of their offense is withering away. The Cowboys still haven’t recovered from the loss of C Travis Fredrick, and could use a solid center. LT Tyron Smith, when healthy, is still one of the best left tackles in the league. But he’s been hurt nearly every season. With LG Connor Williams gone and RT La’El Collins gone, the only consistent member of their offensive line left is RG Zack Martin, and even he was hurt last year.

So, this jumps to the top of the list of needs. Right tackle, Left tackle, left guard, center. They need all of them. Don’t be surprised if Dallas uses at least three or four of their nine total picks on the offensive line.

Who should Dallas take in the first round?

The Cowboys have found success in the first round of the NFL Draft in recent years. Four of their last five first round draft choices have been impactful starters for the Cowboys since their rookie season.

Most recently, their first round selection of Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons paid dividends, with the rookie setting franchise records and making NFL history, as well as being named the NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year.

Here’s a look at some of the guys the Cowboys should be targeting at 24.